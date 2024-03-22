Business in Asia / China / Denmark

DCCC hosts seminar with CEO of Danish Industry

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China (DCCC) will host a breakfast seminar with Lars Sandahl Sørensen the CEO of Danish Industry.

Danish Industry has more than 20.000 member companies and therefore has, according to DCCC,  a significant influence on policies affecting Danish business.

Among other subjects Lars Sandahl Sørensen has been invited to discuss the negative public perception of China in Denmark and how businesses best handle this.

The event will take place on 12 April 2024 from 8:30 to 10 am in Shanghai, China.

To read more about the event click here

