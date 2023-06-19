Thailand criticized for hosting meeting to discuss military-ruled Myanmar

On Monday, June 19, representatives of Myanmar and their neighboring country will meet in Thailand to discuss the crisis in the country. This is due to the turmoil in Myanmar since the junta’s coup in February 2021.

Thailand’s foreign ministry said the country would host an informal meeting on Monday. This is supposedly in an attempt to find a peaceful solution to the situation in Myanmar.

Thailand sent out an invitation just five days ago to ASEAN foreign ministers. The invitation referenced a proposal “that it was time for ASEAN to fully re-engage Myanmar at the leaders’ level”.

According to Thailand, representatives from Laos, India, China, Brunei and Vietnam will participate in the meeting. The authorities of Myanmar and Cambodia have confirmed that their foreign ministers will attend.

The foreign ministers of Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, who are among the harshest critics of the junta in Myanmar, will not attend the meeting.

Critics of Thailand’s initiative say it risks legitimizing Myanmar’s military government.

“It would be premature to re-engage with the junta at a summit level or even at a foreign minister level,” Singapore’s foreign minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, said on Friday, June 16.

According to reports, at least 6,000 civilians were killed in the first 20 months after the coup in 2021.

Source: Yahoo