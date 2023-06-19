21-year-old influencer’s death sparks debate in China

The death of a 21-year-old Chinese influencer Cuihua, has sparked a debate about how the Chinese influencer industry should be regulated.

Cuihua reportedly died while participating in an intensive boot camp to lose 100 kilos. This was over half of her total body weight.

Cuihua took her followers along on the weight loss journey via the social media site Douyin. The photos and videos of the workout have later been removed from the social media.

According to CNN, the death has prompted state media in China to warn of the risks of attending weight loss camps. It has also raised concerns about the pressure on women to conform to beauty standards.

According to reports from China National Radio, 21-year-old Cuihua should have signed up for several boot camps to lose weight faster. The latest was just two days before her death.

According to CNN, Cuihua’s family has now received compensation from the camp she briefly attended before her death. Local authorities in Shaanxi province have announced that both Cuihua’s death and the weight loss camp are being investigated.

The death of the just 21-year-old Cuihua is the second among young Chinese influencers in a few weeks. At the end of May, a young man live streamed himself drinking strong liquor. He was found dead only a few hours later.

Source: bt.dk