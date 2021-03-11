Thailand granted Smart Visa that allows 4 years stay



Thailand has started implementing a new “Smart Visa” a type of visa specially designed to attract highly skilled manpower, investors, executives and startups entrepreneurs wishing to work or invest in the following targeted industries in the Kingdom of Thailand.

Who are eligible for Thailand’s ‘Smart Visa’ Program?

Professionals in the following thirteen industries are eligible:

1)Next-generation automotive.

2) Smart electronics.

3) Affluent, medical and wellness tourism.

4) Agriculture and biotechnology.

5) Food for the future.

6) Automation and robotics.

7) Aviation and logistics.

8) Biofuels and biochemical.

9) Digital.

10) Medical hub.

11) Alternative dispute resolution.

12) Human resource development in science and technology and

13) Environmental management and renewable energy.

‘To be considered eligible for the Smart “Talents” Visa program, the key criterion for expatriates is that they have a minimum monthly salary of 100,000 baht or a 50,000 baht monthly salary for those employed by startups or as retired experts.’

A Smart Visa gives you maximum 4-year permission to stay, exemption from the work permit requirement and additional privileges.Read more about this and criteria for other smart visa categories here:

