Thailand prepares 450 events to boost exports

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has prepared about 450 activities to boost exports in 2023, focusing mainly on four potential markets: the Middle East, South Asia, China, and Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV).

According to Mr. Phusit Sereroengrit, director-general of the International Trade Promotion Department, the export promotion events include trade missions, participation in international trade fairs, business matching as well as in-store promotions at leading department stores and in e-commerce channels.

Plus, the ministry is also keen to tap new markets such as Central Asia and the Nordic countries as well, reported the Bangkok Post.

For this year’s target, the Commerce Ministry has aimed to grow Thailand’s exports by 1-2% this year to US$290-293 billion, up from $287 billion last year.

