Special investigation set on death of Danish man and his wife in Philippines

A Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) has been set to investigate the death of a 45-year-old Danish man, Tim Moerch and his Filipino wife, Karen Kate Cadiente, after they were murdered in Valencia, Negros Orienta, the Philippines last week.

According to Col. Reynaldo, police provincial director, the special team will be composed of officers from the Police Regional Office 7 and the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO) as well as coordinating with the Emabssay of Denmark in the country, reported Manilla Bulletin.

Tim Moerch and Karen Kate Cadiente were shot while riding a motorcycle near Barangay Balugo on Wednesday evening, 8 February 2023.

The murder happened shortly after both were released from being questioned in another murder case of Don Paulo Teves, the younger brother of Mayor Edgar Teves Jr. of Valencia and the son of the town’s former Mayor Edgar Teves Sr.

