Thailand third biggest market for Norwegian seafood

Thailand is one of Norway’s top three markets after China and South Korea, said Rortveit, citing NSC’s 2021 consumer report.

According to the report, 21 per cent of Thai respondents said they bought salmon online through e-commerce websites or mobile apps “quite often” or “very often”. And 59 per cent of those surveyed said it was “very important” for stores to have quality fish and seafood brands.

From January to April 2022, Norway exported 8,385 tons of fresh salmon and fjord trout to Thailand valued at THB2.8 billion, said Asbjorn Warvik Rortveit, Southeast Asia regional director of the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC).

The exports represented a 23 per cent increase from a year earlier while the value increased 81 per cent from the same period last year, he said.

“The numbers show promising market growth in Thailand,” he added.

