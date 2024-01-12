Norwegian Seafood Council is trying to rebrand Norwegian seafood in Thailand

In a strategic move, the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) is trying to revolutionize the perceptions of Norwegian seafood in Thailand. The aim is to capitalize on the nation’s rich culinary heritage and growing appetite for high-quality seafood.

Dr. Asbjorn Warvik Rortveit, NSC’s Southeast Asia Regional Director, identifies Thailand as a key market.

The NSC’s innovative approach involves collaborating with celebrities and influencers, focusing on Japanese-style restaurants, which has become a significant segment in Thai cuisine.

Products like Norwegian Saba take center stage, aiming to seamlessly integrate Norwegian seafood into Thai culinary traditions.

Norwegian salmon has already successfully shifted from being perceived as a Japanese product to a distinctly Norwegian delicacy.

Source: bnnbreaking.com