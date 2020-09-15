Thailand’s Immigration bureau: All visas need to be renew by 27 September

The Thai Immigration Bureau has urged foreigners to renew their visas before the 26 September 2020 which is where the current exemption expires.

Thailand earlier announced an exemption for foreigners whose visas expired so that they could legally stay in the country until 26 September, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Short-term and long-term visa holders must contact immigration offices. When the visas are renewed by 26 September, the validity of the renewed visa would start from 27 September 2020

For those who cannot leave, due to flight unavailability or Covid-19 pandemic in their home country, they would need certification from their embassy or consulate for submission at an immigration office in their local area.

For the 90-day report requirement, all foreigners are required to report and inform the bureau of their residences by 26 September.

More information please check the Immigration Bureau’s website.