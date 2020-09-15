Cambodia, Denmark, Education, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sustainability, Sweden

Cambodia integrated climate change into new high school curriculum

Photo: UNDP Cambodia.

Supported by the European Union, Sweden, and UNDP Cambodia have helped Cambodia with integrating Climate Change into a new and expanded earth science curriculum for higher secondary schools. The new curriculum will be introduced this year. Please read the full story here

