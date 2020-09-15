Supported by the European Union, Sweden, and UNDP Cambodia have helped Cambodia with integrating Climate Change into a new and expanded earth science curriculum for higher secondary schools. The new curriculum will be introduced this year. Please read the full story here
The Norwegian Charge D’ Affaires attended the 41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Vietnam
The Finnish embassy in Vietnam mentioned rescue flights registration link for stranded travelers in S.E.A.
1 comment for “Cambodia integrated climate change into new high school curriculum”