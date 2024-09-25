General news / Thailand

Thailand’s king legalizes same sex marriage

Thailand becomes the third country in Asia to legalize same sex marriages.

Thailand’s landmark marriage equality bill has been signed into law by king Maha Vajiralongkorn on Spetember 24. This makes Thailand the third country in Asia to legalize same sex marriages among Nepal and Taiwan.

The new law will come into effect in 120 days, meaning LGBTQ+ couples will be able to register their marriage in January next year.

The new marriage law adopts gender-neutral terms, replacing “men,” “women,” “husbands,” and “wives,” while also granting adoption and inheritance rights to same-sex couples.

The king’s approval caps years of campaigning for equality. Thailand, known for its LGBTQ+ tolerance, has seen strong public backing for this reform.

Source: CNA

