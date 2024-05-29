Swedish Embassy joins Bangkok Pride Parade

The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok joins the Bangkok Pride Parade 2024. The embassy wrote a post on Facebook declaring their support:

“The Embassy of Sweden proudly stands with the LGBTQI+ community in Thailand! Join us at the Bangkok Pride Parade as we raise awareness and advocate for the rights of all people.”

The Bangkok Pride Festival 2024 will take place this Saturday on the 1 June at 15 o’ clock. The location is the National Stadium to Ratchaprasong (Rama 1 Road).

On 27 March of this year Thailand took a historic step towards equal legal rights for the LGBTQI+ community as the House of Representatives passed a bill giving legal recognition to same-sex marriage.

The bill was passed by an overwhelming majority and the Senate’s approval is expected to follow soon. If the King also signs the bill, it will come into force by November this year. This would make Thailand the very first country in Southeast Asia to allow same-sex marriages.