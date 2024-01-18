Frederik X has published a book only three days after becoming the king of Denmark

Just three days into his new role as the king of Denmark, Frederik X has unveiled a surprising book that has caught the nation’s attention. The King’s Word, released seemingly out of nowhere, has quickly become the center of attention in Denmark – with live-blogging of selected lines from the book unfolding hastily.

Co-authored with Jens Andersen, the book is said to be based on interviews conducted over the past year and a half. Adding to the complexity of this unforeseen publication is the sudden abdication of his mother, Margrethe II, and the revelation that King Frederik X supposedly only learned about his mother’s abdication a few days before she publicly announced it on New Years Eve.

The surprise book has already surpassed last year’s bestseller at the online bookstore Saxo. The book is reportedly selling 25 copies per minute in the hours following its unexpected release. Priced at up to 250 DKK for a mere 110 pages, the book’s sudden rise to popularity has left some questioning the motives behind its abrupt appearance.

