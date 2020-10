The annual “Back to Shanghai” event for the Finnish community, normally signalling the start of the autumn season after the summer holidays, was held again on Friday 25 September in the evening at JZ Latino, with one the best views over the city.

An important part of the event was a round of introductions from the different representatives of the Finnish community in Shanghai – Shanghain suomalaiset – Shanghai Finns – 上海芬兰人, FBCS, Finnish school in Shanghai, and of course, the Consulate General.