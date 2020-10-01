Novo Nordisk launches ‘Circular for Zero’ Campaign

Novo Nordisk announced on 21 September 2020 an ambitious target to ensure that all its direct suppliers will by 2030 supply the company based on 100% renewable power. Novo Nordisk will work with all existing and new suppliers to meet this target. The plan will be presented in connection with Climate Week NYC hosted this week in association with the United Nations and the City of New York.

This commitment is the next step in Novo Nordisk’s ‘Circular for Zero’ environmental strategy, which launched in April 2019 and set an ultimate ambition for the company to have zero environmental impact.

The majority of Novo Nordisk’s total carbon emissions originate in its supply chain, making this commitment with suppliers on renewable power integral to achieving Novo Nordisk’s environmental strategy. In achieving this target, Novo Nordisk would therefore be eliminating at least 300,000 tons of greenhouse gases from its supply chain. Novo Nordisk has already committed to achieve zero CO2 emissions from the company’s own global operations and transport by 2030 and, in 2020, achieved the target of using 100% renewable power across its global production.

CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen said “Our ambition of achieving zero environmental impact is a cornerstone of our aspiration to be a truly sustainable business. Achieving it requires that we look beyond our own organisation and collaborate across multiple sectors with suppliers to accelerate the transition to renewable power. We hope that others across the corporate sector will also benefit from these actions. I would like to pay tribute to the commitment of our suppliers, on whom this new ambition depends.”

To reach the target, Novo Nordisk will work alongside suppliers, sharing with them what it has learned on embedding renewable power through its operations. Suppliers’ ability to meet the 100% renewable power target will be continually evaluated.

SCHOTT, a producer of specialty glass and supplier of pharma packaging to Novo Nordisk, has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030. Sourcing renewable power will be one pillar of their company strategy.

SCHOTT CEO Dr Frank Heinricht said: “Our transition to carbon neutrality is fuelled by close exchange and collaboration with valued customers. As one example, Novo Nordisk has shared valuable insights from their own experiences of sourcing renewable power. As part of our Zero Carbon strategy, we are taking action to reduce the environmental impact of our operations.”

Novo Nordisk hopes that by supporting its suppliers to use renewable power, it will also be contributing to a reduction in emissions more broadly, as other companies may benefit from their suppliers’ shift to greater sustainability.

About Novo Nordisk’s ‘Circular for Zero’ environmental strategy

The environmental strategy challenges Novo Nordisk to find new ways to design products that can be recycled or re-used, reshape the business to minimise consumption and waste, and work with suppliers who share the company’s goal.

Novo Nordisk is already taking the first steps towards zero environmental impact. But the company is always searching for new ways to do more and believes the answers will come as the business adopts a circular mindset that keeps the products and materials in use. Read more here.

