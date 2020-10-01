Danish Deputy Head of Mission joined the ‘Actions against Food Loss and Waste’ campaign

On 26 September 2020, the Danish Deputy Head of Mission Louise Holmsgaard and Nguyen Anh Minh, Vice Director of International Cooperation Department, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) jointly launched the campaign ‘Actions against Food Loss and Waste’

The event is a photo exhibition open for the public at the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem lake. Participants at the event were also representatives from restaurants, hotels and schools presenting their ideas on how to reduce food loss and waste, showing that they also take responsibility for this matter.

The campaign, which is an initiative of the Danish Embassy in collaboration with MARD and co-organised by the local Center for Rural Economy Development (CRED), continue on Tuesday 29 September and Friday 2 October with seminars in Hanoi and HCMC, where Danish and Vietnamese authorities and the private sector will meet to share best practices and experiences about solutions and technologies in different agricultural sub sectors.