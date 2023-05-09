Norway among key stops on Chinese foreign minister’s European tour

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang will pay official trips to three European nations from May 8 to 12, Beijing announced on Monday.

The spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said in a statement, that Qin will pay a visit to Germany, France, and Norway.

Qin Gang will reach Norway on Friday, where he will meet Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Qin’s visit to Europe follows Annalena Baerbock’s trip to Beijing last month, where the German foreign minister sharply criticized China, arguing that China is pursuing an “aggressive” foreign policy, and taking “repressive” actions.

Three days after her visit to Beijing, Baerbock said that while China remains Germany’s biggest trading partner, the country is also a competitor and a systemic rival of the Western democracies.

Baerbock disclosed that during her two-day China visit, she did not use her mobile phones, and had them locked in a suitcase, due to security concerns.

Source: aa.com.tr