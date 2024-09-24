Swedish funds linked to Myanmar military junta

A recent report by the UN’s special rapporteur reveals troubling connections between Swedish fund manager Länsförsäkringar and the default pension fund AP7, indicating they hold shares in companies supplying military equipment to Myanmar’s military junta. This disclosure, reported by Dagens Industri on September 23, 2024, raises concerns about ethical investments amid ongoing human rights abuses in Myanmar.

Despite international trade sanctions aimed at curbing military supplies, the junta continues to acquire weapons and aviation fuel through channels in Russia, China, India, Singapore, and Thailand. The findings underscore the complexities surrounding investment practices and accountability, especially in nations facing significant political turmoil. As Swedish funds navigate these challenges, calls for increased transparency and ethical investing practices grow louder, emphasizing the need for financial institutions to reconsider their roles in global conflicts.