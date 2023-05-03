General news / Laos / Sweden

Bus crash accident in Laos kills eight passengers, injures over 20

Vientiane Rescue 1623 was trying to rescue passengers from the accident scene on 1 may 2023. Photo taken by Vientiane Rescue 1623.

Vientiane Rescue 1623 reported that a bus traveling from the southern province of Laos crashed into a track in Thapabath district, Laos’ Bolikhamxay province on 1 May 2023, the accident killed eight passengers and injured more than twenty people.

Injured passengers included two British, two South African, and one Swedish were provided first aid on the scene before being taken to Friendship and Setthathirath hospitals in Vientiane.

The rescue operation used about forty-two of the emergency service’s volunteers, nine ambulances as well as the first responders, emergency medical technicians, firefighters and hydraulic rescue specialists, according to the Vientiane Rescue 1623.

Currently, the cause of the accident is under an investigation.

Source: https://web.facebook.com/Vientianerescue1623/posts/pfbid02gD1P6HsnJ6gy9NdGdib3bhAEoBRuGn5CydW93iedLHZ32jhwdGRya852TwfFUG8pl

