Consul General Hellman visited Hefei to discuss future corporation

On 25 September 2020 the Finnish Consul General Pasi Hellman led a delegation to Hefei, Anhui Province, where he met with Mayor Ling Yun to discuss future cooperation between Finland and the provincial capital.

The delegation included Business Finland representation and also made company visits, including Hefei International Land Port, departure point of the Hefei-Helsinki freight train route (in operation since 2018), introducing Finland’s business environment and discussing future cooperation.

