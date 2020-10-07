Study in Sweden offers scholarships opportunities to international students



Studying abroad could be pricey, are you looking for some financial support to study in Sweden? This website may help you to find a suitable scholarship for your study.

Now that you are – hopefully – on your way to Sweden, here are more things to take into your consideration – What is a visa, a residence permit and a personal identity number?

If you want to visit Sweden and you are a citizen in a country outside the EU, you may need to apply for a permit before the visit. Which permit you need to apply for depends on how long your stay in Sweden will be. If your stay in Sweden will be less than 90 days you may need to apply for a visa. If your stay in Sweden will be more than 90 days you need to apply for a visitor’s residence permit.

If you’re going to stay and study in Sweden for more than one year, you’re generally required to get your personal identity number and register in the Swedish Population Register. Make sure your residence permit is valid for at least one year.

You can register by going to one of the offices of the Swedish Tax Agency. By doing this you also get a Swedish personal identity number – a “personnummer”. It comes in handy because you may need it when visiting the pharmacy or the bank, picking up a parcel at a post office etc.

We also suggest you to read this blog about why a Swedish personal identity number important. It also teaches you how to apply step by step here