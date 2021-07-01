Consul General Pasi Hellman visits Shanghai Administration Institute

On 29 June, the Finnish Consul General Pasi Hellman paid a visit to Shanghai Administration Institute, the Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai shares in a recent update.

The Shanghai Administration Institute has trained basically all municipal leaders of Shanghai and many other cities and provinces at one point in time or another. The Institute’s past presidents include persons who have later become president or prime minister of China.

The institute also has a wide international network of cooperation partners, including some of the world’s most prestigious universities. It provides training to nearly 40000 persons from China and elsewhere each year.