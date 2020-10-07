Finland participated in international health conference in China

One of China’s leading hospitals, the Huashan hospital of the Fudan University, hosted an international health conference on 26-27 September, with notable contributions also from Finland.

Professor Lasse Lehtonen, Vice President of the HUS Group in Helsinki, gave a (video) presentation on Finnish and Nordic Covid-19 prevention and control strategy. The Finnish Consul General Pasi Hellman delivered a speech at the opening of the conference. Among other things, he emphasized the increasing exchanges and cooperation between Finland and China in the health sector.

The collaboration between Huashan and HUS is a great example of this. Finnish health technology solutions have also gained ground in China and further collaboration in this field is being promoted.

The star speaker of the conference was Dr. Zhang Wenhong, who has become a celebrity in China due to his media exposure and very understandable and even humorous ways of explaining the epidemic situation to the general public.