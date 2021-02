On 2 February 2021 the Consulate General of Finland announced the name of the next Ambassador to China, the statment read:

Leena-Kaisa Mikkola has been appointed the next Ambassador of Finland to China, starting from 1 September 2021. Mikkola will move to Beijing from the Ministry’s Department for Africa and the Middle East, where she has worked as Director General.

