Denmark promotes good practices in sustainable fishery co-management in Myanmar

The embassy of Denmark in Myanmar released an update on the latest ongoing project ‘Sustainable Coastal Fisheries (SCF) Programme’ on 28 January 2021, as follow:

Through the Sustainable Coastal Fisheries (SCF) Programme, Denmark is supporting the Department of Fisheries in its efforts to develop a set of guidelines for coastal fisheries co-management in Myanmar. The guidelines are aimed at streamlining good practices both at the institutional level and at the community level.

Over the past few weeks, the SCF Programme has facilitated a series of meetings for the Department of Fisheries to discuss best practices and the experiences of partner organizations involved in coastal fisheries.

The SCF Programme has so far helped establish eight fisheries co-management groups in Thanintharyi Region and Rakhine State whereby the representatives of the fishing communities and the Department of Fisheries work together for the sustainable management of the fishery resources.