Finnish Ambassador expects further cooperation on carbon reduction with China

Leena-Kaisa Mikkola, Finland’s Ambassador to China has said to China’s People’s Daily Online, that China and Finland are collaborating on several projects to reduce carbon emissions.

“In Finland, we have very well-developed sustainable batteries. We have clean, affordable, reliable electricity and battery minerals,” said the Ambassador in the statement.

“When it comes to energy efficiency and emissions, I think we have done a lot,” she explained, adding that there is still much to improve.

In 2022, 18% of new automobiles registered in Finland were fully electric, and the number is rising. This trend suggests a lucrative market for Chinese new energy vehicles (NEV) manufacturers.

“China is, of course, a major global player nowadays when it comes to new energy vehicles,” the ambassador told the Chinese daily, stating that the NEV domain presents a promising avenue for Chinese-Finnish collaboration.

