The Danish Embassy in China welcomes new ambassador

The Royal Danish Embassy in China welcomes the new ambassador H.E.Thomas Østrup Møller to the office on 1 September 2020.

Thomas comes from a position as Group Management Director of the National Police and has previously held leading positions in both the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – among other things as Denmark’s ambassador to Poland.

Ambassador Thomas Østrup Møller said “I look forward to continuing the work to strengthen Denmark’s close collaboration with China on important common agendas such as green, sustainable conversion, maritime, health and food. In this context, the collaboration with the companies and strategic partners on the authority side, who have helped to build a solid framework for Danish-Chinese relations, is central.”