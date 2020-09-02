Norwegian Embassy in Singapore invites to FutureBoards webinar

Many business owners and board chairs would like to recruit female board members, but are not sure how to get in touch with the right pipeline. Hence, this year’s meeting on 28 September 2020 will focus on how to tackle this problem.

This year, the FutureBoards Cross Border Dialogue on Women on Boards in Singapore will be organized on a digital platform. The event is hosted by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Singapore and co-hosted by the Norwegian Business Association Singapore (NBAS). In addition, the meeting is supported by BoardAgender, Singapore Institute of Directors, ACCA, the Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors and HCLI.

Speakers:

Welcome address by the Norway’s Ambassador to Singapore H. E. Anita Nergaard.

Ms Jacqueline Poh, Deputy Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office (Singapore)

Ms Nishita Shah, Owner and Board member of Preciuos Shipping Ltd.

Ms Doris Sohmen, CEO Human Capital Leadership Institute.

Ms Turid Elisabeth Solvang, Founder/CEO FutureBoards

The speeches will be followed by a moderated round-table discussion.

Please note that due to the Covid 19 restrictions, the event will be organized on digital platform.

For interested participants please mark the date of the event on 28 September 2020 at 5-6.30pm.