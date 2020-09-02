Finnish embassy announces contact information to stranded travelers in Laos

The Embassy of Finland in Hanoi announced on 31 August 2020 contact information to stranded Finnish travelers in Laos – should there still be any left.

“The Embassy of Finland in Hanoi wish to advise those travelers in Laos who cannot return to Finland through commercial flights to send an email to the address sanomat.han@formin.fi (or phone + 6788 84 24 3826). Please provide us needed information: name, date of birth, airline in your original itinerary, flight number, departure day and destination, address in Laos, phone number and email address.

If you already left the country, we wish you to inform us by email at sanomat.han@formin.fi.