The Danish Consulate General in Guangzhou is handling visa applications from Beijing, Shanghai,Tokyo

The Danish Embassy in China announced that a visa processing center handling applications from China and Japan has moved to the Danish Consulate General in Guangzhou headed by former Danish Consul in Bangkok, Peter Dalberg. The Statement said

From 1 July 2020 the visa case processing for Denmark (including Greenland and the Faroe Islands) in China and Japan will take place at the Danish Consulate General in Guangzhou.

The Embassy in Beijing, the Consulate General in Shanghai and the Embassy of Denmark in Tokyo will not be able answer questions related to the processing time of Schengen visa applications, decisions and/or complaints. Such requests should be addressed to the VFS VAC where you handed in your application or to the Danish Consulate General in Guangzhou.

For more information, please read here