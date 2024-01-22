The Diplomatic Academy of Viet Nam and Stockholm International Peace Research Institute signed MoU

The Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) and the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) signed on 11 January 2024 a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two sides. The ceremony was held online as a virtual event. It was co-chaired by Mrs. Pham Lan Dung, Acting Director of DAV and Mr. Dan Smith, SIPRI Director. Attending the ceremony were Vietnamese Ambassador to Sweden Tran Van Tuan and officials and employees of relevant functional units.

At the ceremony, Ambassador Tran Van Tuan congratulated DAV and SIPRI on signing the MOU, marking the implementation of official cooperation between the two agencies in the coming time. This event becomes even more meaningful when it takes place on the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Sweden (January 11, 1969 – January 11, 2024).

Mrs. Pham Lan Dung highly appreciated SIPRI’s role and position in research activities on issues of peace, security and conflict in the world, saying that signing the MOU will create more favorable conditions for academic exchange between Vietnamese experts and Swedish scholars in particular and international scholars in general.

SIPRI Director Dan Smith said that after the MOU signing ceremony, SIPRI will develop a specific plan to implement cooperation with DAV, focusing on organizing in-depth seminars, exchanging experts…

DAV was formerly known as the College of Foreign Affairs (established in 1959) and later the Institute of International Relations, and is one of the leading research and teaching centers on international issues and foreign affairs of Vietnam. SIPRI was established by the Swedish Parliament in 1966, specializing in research on issues of conflict, weapons, arms control and disarmament.

The signing of the MOU between DAV and SIPRI is one of the practical activities to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Sweden.

The Embassy of Viet Nam in Sweden