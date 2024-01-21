Malaysia returned to the MATKA Travel Fair in Helsinki

Malaysia made a comeback at the MATKA Travel Fair in Helsinki from January 18 to 21, 2024. The main focus was on promoting green tourism initiatives. Led by Tourism Malaysia, the delegation presented eco-friendly packages and different cultural experiences.

New offerings included Langkawi Geopark Green Package and Malaysia Arche tourism packages. The Sarawak Tourism Board featured traditional dances and local instruments, along with a cooking demonstration.

Malaysia received over 8,100 visitors from Finland in 2023 marking a significant rise from the recorded 4,091 in 2022. The Southeast Asian country is optimistic about attracting Nordic travelers and has adjusted its 2024 international tourist forecast upward by 18 percent – targeting 19.1 million visitors. The Visit Malaysia Year in 2026 aims to attract 35.6 million international tourists.

Source: themalaysianreserve.com