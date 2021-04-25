The EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific focuses on Post-Pandemic Recovery



The EU and its Member States have long enjoyed a broad and comprehensive relationship with its partners in the Indo-Pacific, a region spanning from the east coast of Africa to the Pacific Island States. Today, the Indo-Pacific is the focus of the world’s attention as the socio-economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic gets underway whilst geostrategic uncertainty in the region increases.

The Council Conclusions on the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific adopted by 27 Foreign Ministers of the EU’s Member States today demonstrate the EU’s recognition of the growing importance of the region and its commitment to reinforcing its role in cooperation with its partners there.

