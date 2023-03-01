EU finances nutrition improvement project in Laos

The European Union (EU) financed a nutrition initiative with US$4.46 million to support and improve nutrition dimension for 3,600 households in 120 villages of five districts in Huaphan and Xieng Khuang provinces of Laos.

“Huaphan and Xieng Khuang are prioritized by Laos’ National Nutrition Strategy and Plan of Action as areas of poor nutrition and sanitation. Nutrition is mainstreamed across our Team Europe programs in Laos. A partnership approach is key to achieve nutrition outcomes,” said the Chargé d’Affaires of the EU Delegation to Laos, Niall Leonard.

According to the Vientiane Times, the project is administered by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and will be jointly implemented under the leadership of the Lao government, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and SNV.

The initiative is one of the four outputs of the ADB-financed Sustainable Rural Infrastructure and Watershed Management Sector Project for Laos.

It was officially launched in Vientiane on Monday, 27 February 2023 and will run until 2026.

