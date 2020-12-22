The food truck Kao Thai by Chef Polla brings Thai food to you in Denmark

Pornkanok Kiattichaikorn (Polla) from Thailand has combined her dream of cooking with the desire to meet people with her new food truck ‘Kao Thai by Chef Polla’ that drives around the Triangle Region of Denmark: Kolding – Fredericia – Vejle.

With all the travel restrictions currently in place combined with new Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark, the Danish people can not go anywhere at the moment. Neither to Thailand nor to a restaurant. But Pornkanok Kiattichaikorn who lives in Middelfart in Denmark has a solution that fixes both problems and that can satisfy all craving for exotic food.

As a newly trained chef, Polla and her Danish husband Stig Petersen have invested in a Food Truck from where she serves classic Thai food. Her selection is adapted to Danish taste buds and less spicy than classic Thai food in Thailand, but some customers who are regular travelers to Thailand prefer their food spicy and that is possible too. She serves a variety of meat options, rice and noodles and prices are between DKK 45 to DKK 100.

Polla has made a fixed timetable available on her Facebook page, Kao Thai by Chef Polla, to make it easy and convenient for customers to know where ‘Kao Thai by Chef Polla’ will be on what days.

The interest in the local community have been fantastic as some small towns only have one other option for take away food and together with stores and the local customer associations Polla plans her route every 14th day.

Read the full article from JydskeVestkysten here