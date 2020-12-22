Norwegian Embassy in Beijing and Tencent Music launch collaborative cross-border album

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Beijing and China’s online music entertainment platform, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, has partnered up to launch a collaborative cross-border music album called ‘Norwegian Special: Northern Lights’.

The album introduces classic, innovative Norwegian songs to the Chinese audiences, and promotes dialogue between Chinese and Norwegian musicians. The goal of the album is to convey understandings of belief, life, trust, passion, and regret.

The album is a collection of music works from the famous Norwegian musician Bjørn Eidsvåg, remade by Chinese musicians Cao Fang(Icy), Chaliangfen Band, Chen Yimiao, Jian Hongyi, Liu Fengyao, Su Yunying, Yan Zehuan, and Zhao Zhao, and a Norwegian music production team. ‘Norwegian Special: Northern Lights’ is produced by TME’s musician platform Tencent Musician, Norwegian publishing company Quint and producer Morten Luxhøi.

Tom Knappskog, Minister Counsellor and Deputy Head of the Mission of Norwegian Embassy in Beijing said during a press conference: “It is a great pleasure for us to see the songs of Norwegian musician Bjørn Eidsvåg’s interpreted and performed by Chinese prominent musicians. Norway and China have a long history of cooperation, where cultural exchange has always been central. We have seen a great number of cultural exchange projects take place. We would like to congratulate the successful launch of the album, well done! As songwriter Bjørn Eidsvåg said himself, the lyrics of his songs are in Norwegian language. This makes it hard to reach the international market. Translating and interpreting these songs in Chinese is a great help to promote Norwegian music in China..”

It is the second time Tencent Musician partners with Nordic embassies, publishing companies and producers, and Chinese musicians and bands to reproduce Nordic classical works, integrating them with lyrics and styles of Chinese music. The project is called Nordic Echo and the first album ‘Nordic Echo: China Hears Sebastian’ was released in 2019. The album is a collection of adapted songs from Danish singer and guitarist Sebastian.

The album is now available on TME’s platforms including QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music.

Read the full article from 69news here