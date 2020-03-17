The next Volvo Cars Thailand Center will be an overall service hub for South East Asia

Volvo Car Thailand, Co, Ltd announced on Monday 16 March 2020 its latest plan to build a massive 23,331 square metre cargo centre on Bangna-Trad Km.23 Rd. in Bangkok. Together with WHA Cooperation Co,Ltd., the cargo will become a Build-to-Suit centre, combining all 4 main Volvo’s business in one place which are:

Logistic Centre as the hub of all Volvo’s vehicles before handing out to authorized car centers.

Volvo parts operating with brand new management technology to assist domestic and ASEAN countries customers.

Engineering training center with experienced customer service teams.

Opening the first ever Pre-Delivery Service (PDS) Centre that will finalize all Volvo cars before delivery.

The Volvo Cars Cargo Centre design will try to live up to the philosophy of being sleek, minimal in true Scandinavian style. The centre will provide Volvo Personal Service (VPS) which is a true reflection of Volvo’s commitment to customer experience, which is at the core of everything Volvo stands for. The VPS will offer customers the following benefits: