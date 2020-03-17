The next Volvo Cars Thailand Center will be an overall service hub for South East Asia

Volvo Car Thailand, Co, Ltd announced on Monday 16 March 2020 its latest plan to build a massive 23,331 square metre cargo centre on Bangna-Trad Km.23 Rd. in Bangkok. Together with WHA Cooperation Co,Ltd., the cargo will become a Build-to-Suit centre, combining all 4 main Volvo’s business in one place which are:
- Logistic Centre as the hub of all Volvo’s vehicles before handing out to authorized car centers.
- Volvo parts operating with brand new management technology to assist domestic and ASEAN countries customers.
- Engineering training center with experienced customer service teams.
- Opening the first ever Pre-Delivery Service (PDS) Centre that will finalize all Volvo cars before delivery.
The Volvo Cars Cargo Centre design will try to live up to the philosophy of being sleek, minimal in true Scandinavian style. The centre will provide Volvo Personal Service (VPS) which is a true reflection of Volvo’s commitment to customer experience, which is at the core of everything Volvo stands for. The VPS will offer customers the following benefits:
- Your own personal technician who’ll take care of everything to do with the car—from booking appointments via phone or e-mail, to carrying out the service.
- Make the best use of your time While you’re waiting for you car, you’re welcome to use our Living Room. A comfortable lounge with free Wi-Fi, refreshments, and magazines—everything you need to help make the best use of your time. And before you know it, your car will be serviced, washed, and ready to get back out on the road.
- The VPS offers a new approach that’s faster and more efficient. Our 2 expert technicians work in teams with no disturbance, so they can provide a faster and better maintenance service experience for customers.
- VPS’s operations are centred around efficient teamwork, where technical teams can utilize their experience to ensure continuous improvement.