Sweden and Indonesia to cooperate in developing sustainable bioenergy

The Policy Analysis and Development Department of the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, the Indonesian Embassy in Stockholm and Sweden hosted together an event in Jakarta in March to discuss and increase the understanding of bio-energy research in Indonesia and the ongoing transition to modern bioenergy – and discuss possible implementation to develop sustainable bioenergy.

“Indonesia’s diplomacy and energy cooperation is currently focused on securing energy supplies, developing renewable energy, improving access to modern energy and improving energy efficiency,” stated the Indonesian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Siregar at the event, according to the Indonesian news site Antara News.

Sweden and Indonesia have previously had a close partnership in exploring bioenergy; several Indonesian institutions have worked in partnerships with Sweden to explore and discover the potential of bioenergy in Indonesia, resulting in the Swedish Energy Agency and Indonesian Entrepreneurs Association (APINDO) signing a memorandum of understanding on business cooperation and innovation for renewable energy and energy efficiency, according to Antara News.

“The cooperation that Indonesia and Sweden have demonstrated is important to explore the potential of bioenergy and devise policies to promote the implementation of sustainable bioenergy”, said Mahendra Siregar.

