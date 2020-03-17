Norwegian and Danish Chambers of Commerce in Thailand halt events due to coronavirus

Due to the coronavirus the Norwegian and Danish Chambers of Commerce in Thailand has decided to cancel and postpone in total three events that would have taken place in March and April, announced the Chambers on their website 17 March 2020.

The events are the Annual General Meeting of the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce on 26 March 2020, the Annual General Meeting of the Thai-Danish Chamber of Commerce on 27 April 2020 and the Networking Night for multiple foreign Chambers on 18 March 2020.

The Annual General Meeting will be cancelled until further notice, but the board of the Thai-Norwegian Chamber wishes to reschedule the meeting, that will be followed by dinner. The utmost latest the meeting will be held is the end of April 2020.

The Thai-Danish Chamber of Commerce hasn’t announced further plans to reschedule the meeting.

The Networking Night for several foreign Chambers, including the Thai-Danish Chamber of Commerce, the Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce and the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce, among the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce has been postponed. A new date will be announced after assessing the national health situation.