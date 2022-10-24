Malaysian Youth Association with visionary simulation exercise for future diplomats

On behalf of the Malaysian Youth Association for Diplomacy and Policy, the European Union in Malaysia encourages the youth to join the EU-ASEAN Youth Diplomats Programme on 17-19 February 2023.

The event takes place over the course of a three-day conference and is a simulation exercise aiming to simulate dialogue between EU and ASEAN member states. It is the first of its kind and has been put together for youths who are interested in learning more about what it takes to becoming diplomats. It does by offering the opportunity to play the role of heads of governments of EU and ASEAN member states and engage in multilateral dialogue on issues that affects us today.

Prior to the three-day summit, there will be held a series of hybrid engaging workshops led by policy makers, changemakers and leaders for youths interested in current affairs and politics.

The Malaysian Youth Association says not to miss your chance to network with other like-minded youths through a series of politically charged simulations of EU-ASEAN relations, relevant to the current geopolitical scene.

For information and applications: https://www.my-adp.org/eaydp?fbclid=IwAR0Om3SybElZGC9KvWDs40k4wQhkDsztm1-3Zq4kBJFdqxMMY3Z0QlawBw4