Volvo opens new tech hub in Singapore

Volvo Car is opening a new tech hub and global innovation center in Singapore. The new hub will be a key center for data and analytics, software and advanced manufacturing development. The move is in line with Volvo’s ambition to be frontrunner when it comes to new technology and electric vehicles. The Swedish company aims to be a fully electric car maker by 2030.

The Singapore facility will focus on building capabilities in technology. Car manufacturing is an increasingly technology-intense process with many opportunities including AI, robotics, automation, machine learning, nanotechnology etc.

“This new presence in Singapore will support our in-house technology and software development capabilities,” said Javier Varela, Volvo Cars chief operating officer and deputy CEO.

“It will serve as a global innovation center to further accelerate our momentum,” he added.

Volvo Cars is establishing the new hub in Singapore with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). This gives Volvo further capability to leverage Singapore’s local network and talent for development of the next generation of cars.

Singapore has in recent years become a leading global technology and innovation center. With leading universities and top education systems, it’s now the location of choice for many technology companies.

The new Tech Hub will open in early September this year.

