Denmark Asia Business alliance (DABA) invites you to their event titled ‘Meet the Chambers Part 1: Hong Kong, Vietnam & Philippines’ on 2 March.

More about the event, DABA writes:

Join us for the first webinar out of a series of four webinars in 2022, where you will get a chance to meet the Danish Chambers of Commerce and Business Councils across Asia. In the first webinar, you will get a chance to meet the Danish Chambers of Commerce and Business Councils of Hong Kong, Vietnam, and the Philippines

Danish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong (Speaker: Anita Vogel)

Nordic Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (Speaker: Soren R. Pedersen)

Nordcham Philippines (Speaker: Jesper Svenningsen)

When: Wednesday 2nd March

Time: 5.00 PM – 6.00 PM (PM GMT +8) / 10.00 – 11.00 (DK time)

Where: Zoom

About DABA:

DABA (Danish Asia Business Alliance) is a network alliance between the Danish Chambers of Commerce and Business Councils in Asia with the aim of building a bridge across countries and chambers in the region for knowledge sharing and strengthening the position of Danish companies in Asia.

Find more information and sign up here