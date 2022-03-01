Community news / Denmark / Finland / Hong Kong / Iceland / Norway / Philippines / Sweden / Vietnam

Meet the Danish Chambers of Commerce and Business Councils across Asia

- by Gregers Møller - Leave a Comment

Denmark Asia Business alliance (DABA) invites you to their event titled ‘Meet the Chambers Part 1: Hong Kong, Vietnam & Philippines’ on 2 March.

More about the event, DABA writes:

Join us for the first webinar out of a series of four webinars in 2022, where you will get a chance to meet the Danish Chambers of Commerce and Business Councils across Asia. In the first webinar, you will get a chance to meet the Danish Chambers of Commerce and Business Councils of Hong Kong, Vietnam, and the Philippines

  • Danish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong (Speaker: Anita Vogel)
  • Nordic Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (Speaker: Soren R. Pedersen)
  • Nordcham Philippines (Speaker: Jesper Svenningsen)

When: Wednesday 2nd March

Time: 5.00 PM – 6.00 PM (PM GMT +8) / 10.00 – 11.00 (DK time)

Where: Zoom

About DABA:

DABA (Danish Asia Business Alliance) is a network alliance between the Danish Chambers of Commerce and Business Councils in Asia with the aim of building a bridge across countries and chambers in the region for knowledge sharing and strengthening the position of Danish companies in Asia.

Find more information and sign up here

 

About Gregers Møller

Editor-in-Chief • ScandAsia Publishing Co., Ltd. • Bangkok, Thailand

View all posts by Gregers Møller

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.