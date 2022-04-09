Norwegian woman rescued off Malaysian island, other three Europeans still missing

The Norwegian woman who went missing on 6 April while diving off the tiny Malaysian island Pulau Tokong Sanggol has been found. The three other Europeans part of her group of divers are still missing.

Bangkok Post writes that the Norwegian woman identified as Kristine Grodem was found by a tugboat about 22 nautical miles from the group’s last reported location, the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency’s Johor director Nurul Hizam Zakaria told reporters.

The tugboat was on its way from Indonesia to Thailand and Kristine was spotted around 8.15 in the morning on 7 April. She was still fully equipped in her dive gear and airlifted to safety.

Kristine has told authorities that she lost sight of the three other Europeans in her group as they drifted far from their boat due to strong underwater currents.

Police are still searching for British Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, his son Nathen Renze Chesters, 14, and French Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18 but remain optimistic because they are all experienced divers who surfaced before they disappeared.

The waters the group went missing in are part of some of the busiest shipping lanes in Southeast Asia and authorities in neighboring Singapore and Indonesia as well as ships passing by the area have been notified to keep a lookout.