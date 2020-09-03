The Norwegian Charge D’ Affaires attended Vietnam’s National Day Event

The Norwegian Chargé d’affaires a.i., Ms Nina G. Enger, participated in a ceremony marking 75th anniversary of the National Day of Vietnam chaired by PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

This year, Vietnam’s National Day took place in a special context due to the Covid-19, therefore both host and guests were wearing face masks to comply with the rules.

However, this did not prevent everyone from enjoying the ceremony spirit which was even more unique with the commemorative speech from the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres affirming Vietnam’s increasingly strong presence on the international arena especially with its dual role this year as the ASEAN Rotating Chair and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Photo: Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam.