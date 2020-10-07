Norway declares its priorities at the UN General Assembly



During the recent UN General Assembly in early October 2020, Norway highlighted the following priority areas:

•Lay the groundwork for Norway’s membership of the UN Security Council, Be at the forefront of efforts to promote disarmament.

•Promote binding international cooperation and safeguard the multilateral system.

•Strengthen the UN’s capacity to prevent and resolve conflicts.

•Promote the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, with a particular focus on supporting an integrated pandemic response, and on the areas of education, health, gender equality, the oceans, climate change, and financing for sustainable development

•Strengthen human rights and the international legal order.

•Strengthen the UN’s capacity to prevent and respond to humanitarian crises, and promote international cooperation on refugees and migrants.

