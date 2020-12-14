Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide discussed 50 year anniversary celebrations

In the afternoon of 4 December 2020 the Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide had a constructive discussion with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on numerous issues including cooperation on the UN Security Council, multilateralism, and the need for rules-based international cooperation.

In 2021, Norway and Vietnam will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and will both work as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

“We appreciate the good relationship and dialogue with Vietnam,” Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide concluded.