Norwegian Chargé d’affaires met with Colonel Nguyen Le Phuong to discuss cooperation



In the morning of 17 November 2020 the Norwegian Chargé d’affaires a.i. Mr Jan Wilhelm Grythe had a successful meeting with Colonel Nguyen Le Phuong, Deputy Director, and staff of the Institute for Defence International Relations under the Ministry of Defence of Vietnam to discuss possible future cooperation.

Both parties agreed that Norway and Vietnam have enjoyed a good and fine relation over the past 5 decades. The two countries also share many priorities as non-permanent members on the UN Security Council. This lays a strong foundation for the two countries to continue working together in the future for peace and security in the region and the world.