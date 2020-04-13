The Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Pattaya provides help to corona affected residents

The pastor of the Norwegian Seamen’s Church Abroad, Sjømannskirken, Father Annstein Lothe offered a helping hand to the citizens of Pattaya who has been affected by the consequences of the novel coronavirus.

Father Annstein Lothe gathered the help of both Norwegian and Thai volunteers to present and offer 300 sets of food to help the recently unemployed and low-income earners. The sets of meals included rice, dried food, canned fish, drinking water and waffles.

According to the Thai daily Pattaya Mail, ‘a parade of grateful and hungry motorcycle taxi riders, company employees, construction workers and others lined up’.

Before getting the food the interested citizens of Pattaya had to pass through a sceening process that included sanitizing their hands with gel.

Both the citizens and the volunteers were spaced apart to maintain social distance.

Source: Pattaya Mail