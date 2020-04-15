Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites to corona-webinar

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce will together with FEI (Företagsekonomiska Institutet/The Institute of Business Administration) host a virtual webinar dubbed ‘The Impact of the Corona Crisis – Now and Beyond’ on 16 April 2020 with Swedish guest speaker Dr. Andreas Hatzigeorgiou

The guest speaker Dr. Andreas Hatzigeorgiou is CEO of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, along with being a well-known economist. He will speak about the impact of the corona crisis on the current situation but also discuss what might happen post-crisis, reports the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce in an online invitation. After the presentation and discussion, Dr. Andreas Hatzigeorgiou will open the opportunities for a Q&A.

The event is free for members of the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce, SWEA and SSS, and costs 500 baht for non-members. Registration must be done online and ends 15 April at 12. An email will be sent to the registered participants the day before the event with instruction on how to get connected to the virtual meeting.

The meeting will last from 17:00 till 17:45 (Bangkok time)