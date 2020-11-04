Danish Embassy and the Vietnamese MARD co hosted policy development workshop



Last week, the Royal Danish Embassy and the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) jointly hosted a workshop to discuss barriers and opportunities for improving conduction of research-based policy development.

The workshop took place both offline in Hanoi with participation of alumni, who studied in Denmark and online with participation of Danish researchers and experts from the Danida Fellowship Centre, the Danish Veterinary and Food administration and the University of Copenhagen.

The workshop was funded by Danida Fellowship Centre.



Danish and Vietnamese presenters shared their experience on research-based policy development in Denmark and Vietnam, especially experience on how government and research institutions, researchers and policy developers can work together and cooperate with each other more closely during the policy-making process. These include, among other things, building trust, having a structured and agreed approach for information sharing and keeping regular contact between researchers and policy makers.

Recommendations and actions points from the workshop will be shared with all relevant MARD government and research institutions to encourage improvement of research-based policy development.